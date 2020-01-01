A Bend area man paralyzed in a bar shooting early New Year’s Day 2018 is suing his attacker for $21 million.

Nick Ricks, who suffered catastrophic injuries in the random attack, filed suit Monday in Crook County Circuit Court against Omar Ramzi Araim, currently an inmate of the Snake River Correctional Institute.

In late 2018, Araim pleaded guilty to attempted murder and five counts of reckless endangering for the random attack on Ricks. Araim is scheduled to be released in 2024, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Ricks was shot in the back during a crowded New Years Eve celebration at the Crossroads BBQ Pit & Pub. A fight had broken out among several women at the bar, including Ricks’ wife and Araim’s girlfriend. Ricks helped break it up, according to court documents.

After the scuffle, Araim is seen on security footage leaving the bar and retrieving his Smith & Wesson M&P .45 pistol from his vehicle. About 1:15 a.m. Jan. 1, 2018, Araim walked back in the bar and fired at Ricks’ back, hitting him three times, police said.

The shots shattered Ricks’ L1 and L2 vertebrae, resulting in bladder, bowel, pelvic and leg paralysis. His liver, lung, kidneys and colon were punctured. Dozens of surgical procedures have addressed these issues and others, including abscesses in his liver, blood clots, pulmonary embolisms and gunshot wounds to his arm. Some bullet fragments were never recovered from Ricks’ body.

Among his health issues, pain greatly impacts Ricks’ sleep and he wears a permanent catheter.

Ricks’ attorney, Tim Williams, said his client has several upcoming major medical procedures, including the installation of a device to help Ricks manage his pain levels, a procedure to address ossification in his hip and a hernia repair.

“He has a long, long road ahead of him,” Williams said.

There are no insurance companies representing Araim. The Crossroads bar wasn’t thought to be a possible target for a judgment, for either overserving Araim or endangering patrons, Williams said.

The statute of limitations to sue Araim would have expired on Jan. 1. Though he’s not thought to possess deep pockets, Araim’s assets and other funds could be targeted for years to come. A judgment against him would be good for 10 years, and could be renewed for 10 more.