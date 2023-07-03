The victim in a drive-by shooting in Redmond died in the hospital Saturday, and a father and son are being accused of murder.
Esaui John Mutchler, 42, died at St. Charles Bend on Saturday, according to Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels.
The Deschutes County District Attorney’s office has accused Mark Johnson, 45, of Redmond, and his son, Iceton Johnson, 18, of Redmond, of second-degree murder, among other charges stemming from the shooting on Monday, June 26, according to court documents filed Monday.
Gunnels wouldn’t disclose what kind of gun was used in the shooting or how many shots were fired. The district attorney’s office has accused both Johnsons of illegally possessing a short-barreled shotgun, according to court records.
Gunnels also could not elaborate about how Mutchler died. Redmond police said last week that he was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times in the driveway of his home on NW Cedar Avenue.
Police have yet to disclose a potential motive for the shooting. Gunnels declined to say if the Johnsons knew Mutchler.
The Johnsons were arrested near Black Butte on the evening of June 26. Police arrested them after using spike strips to stop their car as they headed west on U.S. Highway 20.
Police also used a police dog to assist in the arrest of Mark Johnson, who was taken to the hospital after being bitten.
Iceton Johnson’s arraignment on indictment is scheduled Wednesday. Mark Johnson’s arraignment on indictment is scheduled Thursday.
