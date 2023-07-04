Bill Gabriel, a 75-year-old retired construction worker, is one of Central Oregon’s most decorated veterans, earning five Purple Hearts for being wounded during his service and a Navy Cross for extraordinary heroism in combat.
He was in the U.S. Marine Corps as an infantry officer for seven years, and spent three years and nine months in Vietnam with the 1st Force Reconnaissance Company.
In his eyes, the work he does with the veteran groups while giving back to the community is the best thing he has ever done. His favorite event he contributes to is the Marine Corps Toys for Tots.
He’s a member of the Band of Brothers, a veterans organization that provides funeral services and raises funds for veterans in need, as well as the Marine League and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1643.
Now, he says, veterans are at a crossroads with high membership in local groups, but limited engagement. Gabriel is hoping a fundraiser he organized for the VFW on Tuesday brings more people in to keep the group’s legacy alive this Fourth of July.
“We’re trying to help people, and we sure hope that the community can help us.” Gabriel said.
Veterans of Foreign Wars is a veterans and community service organization that supports wounded and disabled veterans among others.
This Independence Day, Post 1643’s fundraiser hopes to raise enough money to fix the roof on its building, nicknamed “The Canteen.” Many of the veteran associations in Bend use the building to host meetings, share stories and find community among fellow veterans, which make up 5.29% of the population in Bend.
The fundraiser, “Raising the Roof” will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the post, 1503 NE Fourth St., and will last until the last flare of fireworks from the top of Pilot Butte — the fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.
There will be food trucks, live music, games and more. To help raise more money, two Post 1643 members have agreed to match donations of $3,000 and $5,000. Chris Thomson, a Marine Corps veteran from Bend who served in Romania, said he uses July Fourth to recognize the service that was done to protect the nation.
“A lot of times most people that appreciate veterans are fellow veterans,” Thomson said. “So we’re big on trying to get the youth involved.”
“We are a young country,” Thomson said. “We have so much behind us with what we’ve done to get where we are. It means celebrating our independence; it means patriotism, and of course it means barbecue hot dogs and of course fun things with the family.”
What’s going to be at the fundraiser?
Nine veterans associations, including VFW Post 1643, will be recruiting new members at the fundraiser Tuesday and educating the community on what being a veteran means.
“The VFW will be asking for donations along with the Marine League,” Gabriel said. “(Of the 289 members of the VFW) only two or three members really participate or have the time to do the things here. So we’d like to get the membership up.”
The fundraiser is open to the public and is for all ages. Kids under 12 will get a free hot dog with a soda and two raffle tickets for new bikes, razor scooters, skateboards and toys.
“It looks like we will have an all around thing for everybody,” Gabriel said.
Games of cornhole, connect four and a dart tournament will be available for anyone to play.
At 12 p.m. the post will honor and retire the current commander Bob Cusick, 76. He served 23 years in the Marines and served eight years as Post 1643’s commander. After appointing the new commander, three bands will play on a stage built by members of Post 1643:
- 1 to 3 p.m. — Honkin Glitz
- 4 to 6 p.m. — Derek, Michael, Mark
- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. — The Dad Bods Band
“It takes a lot to get people to show up,” Gabriel said. “If people want to go out and celebrate the Fourth of July, this is the perfect place.”
