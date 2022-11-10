Veterans Day Parade (copy)
Motorcyclists lead the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bend in 2019. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

A Veterans Day parade honoring Vietnam War era veterans is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Friday in downtown Bend.

Friday's event will be the 21st edition of a Veterans Day parade hosted by Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, a local nonprofit specializing in veterans assistance.

