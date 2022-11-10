A Veterans Day parade honoring Vietnam War era veterans is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Friday in downtown Bend.
Friday's event will be the 21st edition of a Veterans Day parade hosted by Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, a local nonprofit specializing in veterans assistance.
“This year the Veterans Day parade gives the community an opportunity to honor our brother and sister Vietnam era veterans, many of whom did not get the support they deserved returning from war," J.W. Terry, the executive director of the outreach organization, said in a press release.
With more than 400 volunteers and 2,400 participants, Bend's Veterans Day parade is one of the largest in Oregon, the release said.
Dick Tobiason, a Purple Heart recipient and a pilot in the Vietnam War, will be the Grand Marshal for the parade. He is the chair of the Bend Heroes Foundation, a veterans assistance organization that partnered with Central Oregon Veterans Outreach to create Veterans Village, a transitional housing shelter for veterans experiencing homelessness.
The parade will begin on the corner of NW Harmon Boulevard, continue on NW Newport Avenue and over the Veterans Memorial Bridge. It will proceed south on Wall Street then west on Franklin Avenue passing Drake Park and ending back on NW Harmon Boulevard.
Veteran service organizations, the Oregon Army National Guard, school bands, floats, drill teams and local business will appear in the parade, the release said. The Bend Heroes Foundation contributed 250 American Flags to be displayed throughout downtown Bend and on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
For more information, contact Central Oregon Veterans Outreach at covo@covo-us.org or (541) 383-2793.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.