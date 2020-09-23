The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation to rename the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Bend after Robert “Bob” Maxwell, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient who lived in Bend.
Until his death May 11, 2019, Maxwell was the oldest living recipient of the Medal of Honor and one of four remaining veterans from World War II awarded the Medal of Honor. He was 98 when he died. After his military service, he worked as a teacher in Bend.
The bill was approved by the U.S. Senate earlier in September, and now awaits being signed into law by President Donald Trump.
There are currently six Veterans Affairs medical facilities across the country that are named after Medal of Honor recipients, including Loren R. Kaufman VA Clinic in The Dalles.
Members of Oregon’s congressional delegation — Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Rep. Greg Walden — wrote to the Senate and House Veterans Affairs committees in support of remaining the Bend clinic after Maxwell.
The city of Bend, American Legion Department of Oregon, Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Oregon, and Disabled American Veterans Department of Oregon also advocated for the change.
