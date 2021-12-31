A home, shop and vehicles were burned in a fire early Friday morning in Madras.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, the Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched to a structure fire on NE Daisy Street, according to a release from the fire department. When the crew of four staff and six volunteers arrived at the scene, multiple structures — including a shop, shed, another home and several vehicles — were involved in the fire.
The house, which was firefighters were told was vacant, was put out while salvage and overhaul was performed by the fire crew. To establish a water source, the crews had to close U.S. Highway 26. A nearby home was also evacuated until the fire was under control.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation by Oregon State Police arson investigators.
