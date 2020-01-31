Gov. Kate Brown intends to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Stephen P. Forte by Feb. 29.
Brown will appoint someone to the current vacancy from a list of candidates that were previously interviewed and vetted to fill the seat left open by former Deschutes County Circuit Judge Michael Adler in the summer. Alycia N. Sykora was chosen to replace Adler off this same . The other candidates were: Philip Anderson, Alison Emerson, Alison Hohengarten, Karen Stanley, Owyhee Weikerl-Magden, and Joel Wirtz.
Brown thanked Forte for his dedicated judicial service in a press release from the governor's office.
As of Oct. 2018, Brown has made 50 judicial appointments, according to Kate Kondayen, deputy communications director for the governor's office.
Comments on any of the candidates can be submitted by Feb. 12 to Misha Isaak, general counsel with the Office of the Governor, at 503-378-6246, or to misha.isaak@oregon.gov.
Other questions regarding the appointment process can be directed to Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.
