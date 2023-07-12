A private water company serving just over 100 homes in the Saddleback area west of Bend is under investigation by the Oregon Public Utilities Commission after being accused of multiple financial missteps by residents.
“It’s like living in a developing nation; you never know when your water is going to go out,” said John Blankfort, who lives in west Bend near Shevlin Park.
Blankfort is one of many residents who have been experiencing problems off-and-on with the neighborhood’s water company, Sun Country Water, for more than a decade, he said.
Issues cited by residents and the Public Utilities Commission include failure to negotiate with the PUC to determine the rates it charges customers, a failure to accurately bill customers and general miscommunication.
It all came to a head on June 12, when Blankfort says a fire hydrant started leaking, leading to an overflow of water in some areas and water outages for other residents.
“In the last 3+ weeks the company has refused to fix it and government regulators have been unable to get the company to comply,” Blankfort alleged in an email on July 7. “Residents are now running out of water.”
According to Blankfort, the water supply is pumped up from a reservoir and is not monitored or timed to shut off at the correct time. While he lives at a lower elevation and therefore his supply is usually dependable, he said, folks at higher elevations face outages often.
There are two wells that provide water to the Saddleback area, the Oregon Water Resources Department confirmed. One has been broken for almost two years, according to multiple residents, making water access more precarious.
Dean “Butch” Rodgers, owner of Sun Country Water Co., said he has been aware of the hydrant leak and plans to fix it soon. In addition, Rodgers said he has been trying to fix the broken well for two weeks with an outside contractor, and said he might have to fix it himself.
“Actually, there’s only about five or six people that have been out of water, this group up at the top of the hill,” Rodgers said. “The rest have water.”
The Oregon Public Utilities Commission has two open cases involving Sun Country on its docket, with one regarding financial penalties for mishandling billing practices, and the second concerning the company’s $40,000 owed in utility taxes to Deschutes County.
In testimony on May 26, Russ Beitzel, a senior utility analyst for the Public Utilities Commission, explained that Sun Country Water filed a request for rate revisions in August 2022 asking to increase its rate from $37.50 per month to $63.50, and the usage rate from $1 per cubic foot to $2 per cubic foot. This proposed rate increase would have exceeded the maximum rate threshold of $45 established by the commission.
“Subsequently, 60 out of 110 (Sun Country Water) customers petitioned the Commission to assert rate regulation of” Sun Country Water, Beitzel said in his testimony.
Sun Country had 90 days to file a general rate case, a deadline that expired on March 1, 2023.
Rodgers said he has been paying the company’s power bill out-of-pocket for the past six months, and added that the company requested the rate increase to improve its ability to address water operations.
Now, the Public Utilities Commission will consider financial penalties for the company’s noncompliance and could initiate an investigation into the appointment of a regent to step in and temporarily operate the water company.
Beitzel also reported that commission staff has received numerous complaints from Sun Country customers about late, missing or inaccurate bills.
“This recent spate of complaints is not new,” Beitzel continued in his testimony. “Staff has been receiving similar complaints off and on for over a decade.”
The overall financial health of Sun Country Water is of considerable concern to the utilities commission as well, Beitzel said. In addition to not filing the general rate case and the noted billing issues, there is evidence of several large outstanding debts, both private and tax related.
“Additionally, the utility has allowed its LLC status to fall into ‘administrative dissolution’ by the Oregon Secretary of State for the third time in the past three years, and there are frequent water disruptions reported by customers,” he said.
Joe McMahon is another resident of the Saddleback subdivision who is frustrated with the company’s response.
“There’s been assurances, promises made, but nothing’s been kept, no actions,” McMahon said. “I think that’s what everyone is yearning for — someone to take action.”
