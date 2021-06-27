Multnomah County officials worked Sunday to resolve a problem with the 211 hotline that prevented residents from arranging transportation to Portland cooling centers open during the heat wave.
Residents reported that calls to the hotline were not being answered, even though the county had been advising people to call 211 if they needed to arrange transportation to a cooling center. One Twitter user wrote that instead of offering help for people who want to escape the triple-digit heat, the 211 hotline “is an endless menu that eventually takes you to an after-hours announcement.”
A Multnomah County spokesperson said Sunday there had been issues with calls going to 211 since Saturday, but that the county was working to resolve the problem and have calls redirected to its COVID-19 call center.
The Multnomah County cooling centers are 24 hours and provide water, snacks, meals, chairs, sleeping mats and blankets, with cots available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.