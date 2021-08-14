New data from the 2020 Census confirmed what Deschutes County residents already know. Where they call home continues to be one of the fastest growing counties in the nation, with people moving from across the country to the popular tourist destination that offers a variety of outdoor activities.
Deschutes County had the highest percentage growth over the past decade compared to any other county in Oregon, according to data released Thursday from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The county’s population rose from 157,733 in 2010 to 198,253 in 2020. That is a 25.7% increase and an addition of 40,520 people in 10 years.
Within the county, the city of Bend grew nearly 30%, from 76,639 residents in 2010 to 99,178 in 2020, according to the data. The city of Redmond grew 27%, from 26,215 residents in 2010 to 33,274 in 2020.
The steady increase in population came as no surprise to city planners in Deschutes County.
Damian Syrnyk, senior planner in Bend’s growth management department, said the 2020 Census results matched what the city expected.
The city has relied on a population forecast from 2004 that said Bend would reach 100,646 residents by 2020 and another study three years ago from Portland State University that predicted Bend would reach 98,025 residents by 2020.
The census results fell between the two forecasts, which means the predictions were accurate, Syrnyk said.
“Our forecasts were very close to the census count and a little on the high side,” Syrnyk said. “We are in a good spot because we’ve been making sure we are planning for the growth that we expected to see.”
Bend regularly uses population data for its long-term projects, such as building new sewer and wastewater systems, Syrnyk said.
The city used population forecasts in 2016 when it expanded its urban growth boundary to accommodate more housing and roads.
“It’s important because we’ve used this data for the planning we did for the urban growth boundary, and subsequent work we did on our transportation system planning and sewer and water systems,” Syrnyk said. “It’s good to know that we are not behind the eight ball.”
In Redmond, Deputy City Manager John Roberts said the 2020 Census results showed the city is growing faster than what was predicted. Officials were already tracking two to five new residents arriving every day over the past two years.
“We are very aware we are growing from a small town to a mid-sized city,” Roberts said. “It’s not unrealistic to think we could have 40,000 residents by 2025.”
Roberts said the city has prepared for the boom and currently has enough space in its city limits for new housing and other developments
“We are fortunate right now to have an adequate plot of land within our urban growth boundary,” Roberts said. “That really helps.”
The city has at least a dozen major projects it hopes to complete by 2025, including a new public safety and mental health treatment center, a 500-unit affordable housing complex and new wastewater treatment plant expansion.
In the past two years, the city approved several housing developments, a new water facility and improvements to city streets including a new roundabout near Safeway.
“We are aware of the need to grow and adapt to meet the needs,” Roberts said.
Population growth in other parts of Central Oregon were not as stark as Deschutes County, but Jefferson and Crook counties each saw an increase, according to the 2020 Census data.
Jefferson County had a 12.8% increase from 21,720 residents in 2010 to 24,502 residents in 2020. Crook County grew 18% from 20,978 residents to 24,738 residents in 2020.
Seth Crawford, Crook County judge, the county’s top administrative position, said he suspects many of the newcomers are from bigger cities, where there are more rules and regulations.
Crawford hopes the new residents enjoy the rural lifestyle and the ability to work face-to-face with county employees for building permits and other documents.
“I think it’s just a great place to live,” Crawford said. “We have a county government that isn’t overly aggressive. We do a really good job of providing services and taking care of our community, but we are not trying to get in people’s business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.