The mayor of Portland said Sunday the presence of federal agents is exacerbating tensions, which has seen nearly two months of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Speaking on CNN’s ‘State of the Union,’ Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler said federal officers “are not wanted here. We haven’t asked them here. In fact, we want them to leave.”
Late Saturday, protesters broke into a building, set it on fire and started dumpster fires, police said. The fire at the Portland Police Association building was put out a short time later, Portland police said on Twitter. The department declared the gathering a riot, and began working to clear the downtown area.
“As the crowd was dispersed, several people in the crowd were arrested and officers were able to extinguish the fire. Portland Police did not use any CS gas,” the bureau said in a statement early Sunday.
Tear gas was deployed, according to pictures and video from the scene, but it was not necessarily CS gas. Fencing that had been placed around the federal courthouse had also been removed by protesters and made into barricades, police tweeted.
Police said protesters had gathered Saturday evening at the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct, vandalizing patrol vehicles and taunting officers as they reported for work. Later, as police dispersed a group that had gathered near North Interstate Avenue, people threw rocks and paint-filled balloons at officers. Some were injured, the statement said.
Before the aggressive language and action from federal officials, the unrest had frustrated Wheeler and other local authorities, who had said a small cadre of violent activists were drowning out the message of peaceful protesters in the city. But Wheeler said the federal presence in the city is now exacerbating a tense situation.
“What we’re seeing is a blatant abuse of police tactics by the federal government, Wheeler said Sunday.
Cooperation among forces
Federal officers and Portland Police advanced simultaneously on demonstrators to clear the streets early Saturday, making arrests as protesters threw bottles and pieces of metal fencing.
The action by Portland’s police was condemned by Jo Ann Hardesty, a prominent member of the City Council. Hardesty said Saturday that local police “joined in the aggressive clampdown of peaceful protest.”
Hardesty also slammed Wheeler, telling the mayor he needed to better control local law enforcement. Hardesty, who oversees the city’s fire department and other first-responder agencies, said in an open letter to Wheeler if “you can’t control the police, give me the Portland Police Bureau.”
In a statement Saturday, Portland Police said as they responded to the overnight protests some federal agencies took action “under their own supervision and direction.” Portland Police said city officers arrested seven people, and one officer sustained a minor injury.
Police testimony to Oregon lawmakers
High-ranking Portland Police officials told state lawmakers Friday they’ve tried to de-escalate violence at nightly downtown protests but a small group of anarchists intentionally try to injure officers and require them to use tear gas and other munitions that affect entire crowds.
Portland Police Deputy Chief Chris Davis testified Friday that officers who face off with violence-prone demonstrators know “who a lot of them are,” but the risks are usually too high to forge into the crowd and immediately arrest people they see engaged in criminal activity.
“It’s very challenging to go into a large, dynamic crowd and pluck one person out of there without creating an even bigger problem for ourselves,” Davis said.
Davis and Captain Craig Dobson, a Portland Police incident commander who has helped coordinate the bureau’s response on the ground for all but a few of the last 50 nights, testified before the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transparent Policing and Use of Force Reform during a hearing on police use of tear gas in Oregon. Portland Police was the only agency questioned by lawmakers during the hearing. The 12-member committee, co-chaired by Sen. James Manning Jr., D-Eugene, and Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Happy Valley, sprang from the June special legislative session centered on racial justice.
In their testimony, the pair characterized a small group of protesters who gather downtown each night as harboring “a very criminal element.” They portrayed officers, many of whom are outfitted in body armor, as at serious risk of dying from the impact of items protesters throw at them from a distance, including rocks, water bottles and fireworks. Davis said leaders of the group are “motivated by an anarchistic ideology.”
Hardesty has accused Wheeler, mayor and also the city’s police commissioner, of putting her staff and the community in danger.
“We need you to be better,” Hardesty said of Wheeler. “We need you to stop denying the violence being perpetrated by our own police force and make it clear and unambiguous: Portland Police are directed from the top to never collaborate with (President Donald Trump’s) goon squad, to take off their riot gear, and to stop contributing to the violence that was occurring before the feds arrived and still continues night after night.”
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sued Homeland Security and the Marshals Service in federal court late Friday. The complaint said unidentified federal agents have grabbed people off Portland’s streets “without warning or explanation, without a warrant, and without providing any way to determine who is directing this action.” Rosenblum said she was seeking a temporary restraining order to “immediately stop federal authorities from unlawfully detaining Oregonians.”
