A 150-acre wildfire west of Lake Billy Chinook has prompted evacuation notices by the Jefferson County Sheriff's office. The fire is named the Juniper Creek Fire.
Those in the area of 590 A road Jordan to the gravel dump west of the 590 A road and South in Geneva Road past the cemetery, are to evacuate immediately, according to the sheriff's notice.
Residents within the gated Three Rivers Community are at a level 2 evacuation, meaing they should be prepared to evacuate.
According to a release from the sheriff's office posted at 4:45 p.m., "We are working on providing an accurate map of the area at this time. No structures have burned. The fire is about 150 acres. It is burning southeast of the 2055 road in Township Range 16 and 21, which is South of Graham Road in the Three Rivers area.
"Deputies have gone to the properties in the Level 3 evacuation zone and notified residents. Fire crews are out working on the fire and have cut a dozer line most of the way around the fire. Three Rivers gated community is still at a level 2."
The Oregon Department of Forestry is providing initial attack to the Juniper Creek Fire near the Three River area west of Lake Billy Chinook. The fire is on ODF-protected lands.
ODF has dozers, engines and the ODF northwest area strike team providing initial attack, with additional resources, air support and a Type-3 incident management team enroute, according to its website.
The blaze is about four miles west of Cove Palisades State Park, according to Central Oregon Fire website. A Type 3 incident management team has been ordered to manage the fire and a helicopter is picking up water from the Metolius arm of Lake Billy Chinook.
If one needs emergency shelter, call 211 or 1-866-698-6155, visit 211info.org, or text your zip code to 898211. TTY: dial 711 and call 1-866-698-6155. Language interpreters are available by phone. Text is available Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., in Spanish and English.
