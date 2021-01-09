U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called for a swift, last-minute removal of President Donald Trump in a news conference Saturday, days after the siege of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.
“My view is Donald Trump is a clear and present danger,” Wyden said. “He is responsible for this week’s domestic terrorist attack on the people’s Capitol and he ought to be held to account.”
Wyden called for the president to be removed by either impeachment or use of the 25th amendment, which requires a majority of the president’s cabinet to declare him unfit for office.
Lynching comment
Rep. Kurt Schrader was critical of Trump but apologized Friday after likening the possible impeachment proceedings to a “lynching.”
Schrader, a Democrat representing the Salem area, part of the coastline and the southern Portland suburbs, made the comment on a call with other House Democrats, sources told ABC News. He reportedly received immediate pushback after the comments.
On Friday, Schrader apologized for the comments with a statement on Twitter, calling his words “wrong, hurtful and completely inappropriate.”
No comment from Bentz
Rep. Cliff Bentz, Oregon's sole Republican member of Congress, has yet to comment on removal efforts. The representative for much of Eastern and Central Oregon took office a week ago and had joined the effort in Congress to overturn the presidential election results.
Articles of impeachment are expected to be introduced Monday, and the House of Representatives could vote on them by the middle of the week. Both House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have called for the president’s removal, as well as other members from Oregon’s congressional delegation, including Sen. Jeff Merkley and Reps. Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio and Suzanne Bonamici.
