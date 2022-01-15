On January 16, 2022 at 12:35 am, Bend Police Officers were notified by a community member of Aracely Gonzalez-Arteaga's possible whereabouts. Officers responded to the location and were able to locate Aracely. She was unharmed and foul play is not suspected. Aracely was reunited with her family.
The Bend Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in locating Aracely.
----------------------------------
On Jan. 13 at 9:55 a.m., Bend Police Officers were notified that Aracely Gonzalez-Arteaga was reported missing from the area of Murphy Road and Parrell Road in southeast Bend. Bend Police learned that Aracely was supposed to be at work at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, but she did not show up. Aracely’s family was very concerned and called Bend Police to report her as missing.
Bend Police Officers and Bend Police Detectives have been working to locate Aracely since the initial report on Thursday.
Attached to this release is a recent picture of Aracely. We are asking our community to notify us if you have any information regarding Aracely’s location or information that can help us reunite Aracely with her family.
If you have any information, please contact non-emergency 911 Dispatch at 541-693-6911.
