Crews load brush and small trees cut along the roadway on Sunday into a chipper. Hand crews and heavy equipment operators continue to remove a portion of the trees and slash within 200 feet from the edge of the Cascade Lakes Highway between Lava Lake and Elk Lake, the Forest Service said.
InciWeb
A view of the smoke from the Pete's Lake Fire on Aug. 27
The Pete's Lake Fire, located 5 miles west of Elk Lake, has burned roughly 320 acres on the Willamette National Forest, but fire activity was minimal over the weekend thanks to cool temperatures and rain.
The fire, which was started by lightning on Aug. 25, is about 30 miles southwest of Bend in the difficult to reach Three Sisters Wilderness. It's grown 2 acres since Saturday, and 234 firefighters are responding, according to reports from the Northwest Incident Management Team.
Fire response crews will continue to remove some trees and brush along a 9.7-mile stretch of the Cascade Lakes Highway between Lava Lake and Elk Lake for several days. People traveling through that stretch can expect some delays because a pilot car is being used to guide vehicles through the work area.
The work will help protect the area from wildfire for years to come, a Monday press release from the management team said.
While Central Oregon has been damp and cool lately, conditions are expected to return to normal, meaning warm and dry weather and fewer clouds in the coming days will increase the likelihood of more fire activity, the release said.
The U.S. Forest Service issued a closure of the Deschutes and Willamette National Forests in the area immediately surrounding the Pete's Lake Fire. Because of the fire's close proximity to the Pacific Crest Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail Association issued a detour for hikers.
Level 3—Go Now evacuation notices are still in effect in areas west of the Cascade Lakes Highway from the Lucky Lake Trailhead north to the Mirror Lake Trail, which includes areas around Lucky Lake, Leech Lake, Doris Lake, Blow Lake and Mirror Lakes.
The Wanoga and Kapka sno-parks are closed to the public for firefighting crews.
