The Pete's Lake Fire, located 5 miles west of Elk Lake, has burned roughly 320 acres on the Willamette National Forest, but fire activity was minimal over the weekend thanks to cool temperatures and rain. 

The fire, which was started by lightning on Aug. 25, is about 30 miles southwest of Bend in the difficult to reach Three Sisters Wilderness. It's grown 2 acres since Saturday, and 234 firefighters are responding, according to reports from the Northwest Incident Management Team.

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

