petes lake fire

The Pete's Lake Fire west of Bend grew to 487 acres Thursday night, but officials say the growth isn't a cause for concern.

 Inciweb

UPDATE 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16:

The Pete’s Lake Fire in the Three Sisters Wilderness Area grew Friday from 320 acres to more than 2,000 acres in dry, hot and windy conditions, according to Central Oregon fire officials.

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is the city and county government reporter for The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.