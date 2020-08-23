An additional 100 firefighters were on their way Sunday to battle the Green Ridge Fire, which has been burning north of Sisters near Camp Sherman for a week, authorities said.
The reinforcements will bring the total number of firefighters to about 400 people. Engines, dozers and aircraft are being used to battle the fire, which was started Aug. 16 by lightning, the Oregon Department of Forestry said.
Mild weather Saturday allowed firefighters to make significant progress, said Lisa Clark, a Bureau of Land Management spokesperson and fire information officer for the Green Ridge Fire.
"We did not grow," she said Sunday of the fire, which has burned 4,169 acres and is 1% contained. "We had cooler weather and not much wind and instead of spending part of the day chasing the fire, firefighters could focus on containing the fire."
Oregon forestry officials say firefighters will continue to work on the fire line Sunday and extinguish hot spots near it.
"Crews will grid around the fire perimeter to locate and suppress spot fires caused by embers landing in extremely dry vegetation outside the line," forestry officials said in a release.
A small burn is expected to be done Sunday evening on the west side of the fire to remove unburned material, forestry officials said.
Level 1 evacuation orders are still in place warning residents to be ready in the Three Rivers area and several other communities east of the fire.
