A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a drive-by shooting in Redmond on Monday.
Police had not yet arrested or identified the suspect as of Monday afternoon.
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a drive-by shooting in Redmond on Monday.
Police had not yet arrested or identified the suspect as of Monday afternoon.
Redmond police responded to the reported shooting on Northwest Cedar Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Lt. Jesse Petersen said in a Monday afternoon news release.
Witnesses told police a black car drove up to a home and stopped. Then a person inside the car fired "multiple rounds" at a man in the driveway. The car then drove away.
Emergency responders arrived and provided medical care to the man before he was taken to St. Charles Bend.
Police then shut down the area to investigate, Petersen said. The department asked the public to stay out of the area.
Petersen told The Bulletin at around 9:20 a.m. that the shooting was not an active incident.
At around 9:30 a.m., police had taped off the street and a residential home. Less than a dozen police officers and cars patrolled the area.
The incident location is near Hugh Hartman Elementary School. No students were present at the school Monday morning, according to Holly Brown, Redmond School District spokeswoman.
Police are asking neighbors in the area to review video footage for a black car. People with relevant information should contact Redmond police through the non-emergency dispatch line 541-693-6911.
Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Cancel anytime. Already a Subscriber? Sign in
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.