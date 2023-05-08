A man is facing charges of murder and manslaughter in Crook County after a Powell Butte man was shot and killed on Sunday.
Russell Votruba, 42, of Bend, has been accused by Crook County District Attorney Kari Hathorn in connection with the killing of Christopher Hoffman, 41, of Powell Butte, according to court records filed in the Crook County Circuit Court Monday.
He faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, the unlawful use of a weapon, the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, according to court records.
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around 2:56 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from Crook County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Bill Elliot on Monday. Police say Votruba told the caller he had killed Hoffman.
Deputies responded to a residence at 12089 Southwest Red Cloud Road Powell Butte and found the doors open and found Hoffman inside. He was dead, the press release said. No one else was inside.
Police believe Russell took Hoffman’s black 2021 BMW and left, the press release said.
Police found the vehicle in Deschutes County “a short time later,” the press release said, not disclosing where. Deputies tried to stop the car but Votruba fled.
Police chased Votruba north on Highway 97 and eventually stopped him near Highway 97 and Yew Avenue in Redmond. He drove off the highway, according to a Monday press release from Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Wall.
Police said Votruba then shot himself when the pursuit ended, but police provided medical aid and he survived. He was taken to St. Charles hospital, was later released and placed in the Crook County Jail.
Court records provide few details about the allegations in the case. The records state the killing may have involved a handgun.
Votruba’s address is listed in court records as 2248 Northeast 4th Street, Bend.
Votruba is being held in the Crook County Jail on no bail, according to the jail website. His arraignment is scheduled Monday at 1 p.m., according to court records.
Police are asking anyone who had contact with either Votruba or Hoffman between March 5 and March 7 to contact the Crook County Sheriff's Office.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.