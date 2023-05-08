Police car on the street

A man is facing charges of murder and manslaughter in Crook County after a Powell Butte man was shot and killed on Sunday.

Russell Votruba, 42, of Bend, has been accused by Crook County District Attorney Kari Hathorn in connection with the killing of Christopher Hoffman, 41, of Powell Butte, according to court records filed in the Crook County Circuit Court Monday.

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

