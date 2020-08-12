About two dozen U.S. Border Patrol officers pushed past angry protesters late Wednesday night in Bend and took two men from a bus that had been surrounded by angry protesters for nearly 12 hours.
The men had been in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials since mid-Wednesday, when hundreds of protesters prevented the bus they were on from leaving the Crane Shed Commons parking lot.
“They — despite our best efforts at a peaceful protest — took them to get away,” said Morgan Schmidt, a staff member of the First Presbyterian Church who identified herself as a clergy witness.
The Border Patrol officers used pepper spray to disperse the protesters near the bus as the two men were dragged out about 11 p.m.
Bend resident John Worthington was near the bus door when officers arrived and sprayed the crowd.
“I felt kind of a burst, then a spray across the front," he said. "Then lots of pandemonium. I couldn’t see anything after that. This isn’t right, this doesn’t represent Bend.”
Central Oregon Peacekeepers/Black Lives Matter/Antifa/Communists do not represent or speak dor the people of Bend.
Union organizers. Union aggitators. Union money. All brought in from outside.
Not surprising they'd do this. These goons gleefully throw babies in cages. They enjoy slamming the heads of elderly men into the ground. The peaceful protesters are lucky they didn't wind up in the hospital with permanent injuries from these thugs.
Here’s the kind of “immigrants” ICE investigates, often in collaboration with their home countries law enforcement counterparts, and for what crimes.
Educate yourselves.
https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ice-removes-mexican-man-wanted-drug-charges
https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ice-hsi-agents-arrest-2-illegal-immigrant-fugitives-alabama-wanted-attempted-murder#wcm-survey-target-id
https://www.ice.gov/features/human-trafficking-victim-shares-story
Here's a past story illustrating local Bend clergy's history of obstructing ICE in Portland -
https://ktvz.com/news/2018/09/02/21-faith-leaders-arrested-at-portland-immigration-protest/
And "Peacecreeper" Luke Richter has self-disclosed his participation in the ongoing Portland riots -
And now, as in Portland, when the sun goes down the anarchists come out - and "storming the bus" is the result of this "non violent" demonstration.
Welcome to Portland, Bend.
