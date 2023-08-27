UPDATE 3:54 p.m. Sunday:
The Pete's Lake Fire in the Three Sisters Wilderness southwest of Bend triggered Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notices for the following areas Sunday afternoon:
All areas west of the Cascade Lakes Highway from the Lucky Lake Trailhead north to the Mirror Lake Trail. This includes the areas around Lucky Lake, Leech Lake, Doris Lake, Blow Lake and Mirror Lakes, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
Level 3 means evacuate immediately. Danger to your area is current or imminent.
A Level 1 (Be Ready) pre-evacuation notice is issued for the following areas:
Areas around Elk, Hosmer, Lava and Little Lave Lakes. This includes areas east of Cascade Lakes Highway from Blue Lagoon north to Quinn Meadows.
Level 1 means be ready for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information, and prepare to evacuate persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system, according to the sheriff's office.
Current maps including evacuation areas can be found at: https://deschutes.org/emergency.
For fire information, you can visit the Central Oregon Fire Information site at: www.centraloregonfire.org.
The sheriff's office urges residents to register for Deschutes Alerts to receive evacuation and emergency alert and warnings in your area. Go to: www.deschutesalerts.org.
According to Central Oregon Fire Info, the Pete's Lake Fire had grown to 75 acres by Sunday afternoon and was 0% contained. A hotshot crew and three helicopters that can bring in bucket drops of water from nearby lakes were among resources deployed to the fire.
_________________________________
Firefighters responded Saturday to multiple fires caused by lightning storms that passed over the area in the last several days, one of which prompted evacuations from the Mink Lake area in the Three Sisters Wilderness on Saturday.
The Pete’s Lake Fire west of Elk Lake in the Three Sisters Wilderness grew to about 50 acres by Saturday night, with the fire running, torching and spotting into rocky terrain on the north and south sides, according to fire officials. Smokejumpers and air crews were focusing on containing the east and west sides. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for hikers in the Mink Lake basin.
Four new fires were on the Deschutes National Forest and were contained at less than 1/2 acre, according to Central Oregon Fire Info. One new incident on the Willamette National Forest continued to grow late Saturday.
The Incident 717 fire, burning on the east side of state Highway 197 south of Maupin is now 100% contained, fire officials said. Smoke from this incident may be visible for the next several days.
