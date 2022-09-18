fighter.jpeg

A firefighter burns out a small section of brush and other undergrowth Monday to deprive the Cedar Creek Fire of fuel.

 Bud Sexton/InciWeb

UPDATE: The Cedar Creek Fire grew to 112,287 acres and remains at 0% containment as of Sunday morning, according to Central Oregon Fire authorities. 

Crews made progress on clearing a containment line along the west and southwest edge of the fire. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.