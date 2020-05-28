Jordan Reeher and Gary Hewitt, who lead Bend’s St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, have been nominated by readers as unsung heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reecher, director of the Bend St. Vincent de Paul, and Hewitt, the food pantry manager, have worked together to meet the growing need for food through the pandemic. The need for the pantries food boxes increased 35% due to businesses closing and employees losing their jobs.
During the crisis, Reeher and Hewitt had to find more than 30 additional volunteers since regular volunteers needed to stay home and quarantine.
Hewitt said all the new volunteers have been trained and have helped get food to those in need.
“Jordan and I with a whole bunch of new volunteers, it’s been really effective,” Hewitt said. “It’s all flowing really well right now.”
In addition, Reeher and Hewitt coordinated home delivery to those who are homebound and without transportation to the food pantry off Third Street in Bend.
“Jordan and I are both on the same page,” Hewitt said. “It’s a good match up. I like it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.