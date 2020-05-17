Morgan Schmidt, a pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Bend, was nominated by readers as an unsung hero during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schmidt launched the Facebook group Pandemic Partners-Bend as an online platform where people can request or offer help. The group has more than 11,700 members.
People use the group to offer to pick up groceries for someone in need, run them an errand or give them rides to doctor’s appointments.
For those not on Facebook, the group created a Pandemic Partners helpline: 541-668-6117
Schmidt said the idea started in March, as the virus was causing people to stay home and some to lose their jobs. The Presbyterian church has a bulletin board where people can post messages to request or offer help, and Schmidt thought that could be expanded online to reach more people.
She never expected it would grow to thousands of people across Bend. She is amazed at the community support that is shown each day in the Facebook group.
“It’s those folks who have been making the magic happen this whole time,” Schmidt said. “I just created a platform where people could connect.”
— Bulletin staff report
