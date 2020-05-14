Molly Wells Darling, the program manager of Deschutes County Behavioral Health intensive adult services, has been nominated by readers as an unsung hero during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wells Darling, of Bend, serves as a leader for the Deschutes County Emergency Operations Center, where she spearheads efforts to assist vulnerable populations through the pandemic such as homeless and elderly residents.
She and her team at the county have brought together several agencies, including the city of Bend, NeighborImpact, Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, Central Oregon Health Council, Thrive Central Oregon and REACH.
The coordination has resulted in getting handwashing stations and COVID-19 information to homeless camps, creating a quarantine plan if a homeless person gets the virus and compiling a resource directory for those in need.
Wells Darling said all the work she has been involved in has been a community wide effort, and she considers the community partners to be the real heroes.
“It’s really a collaboration,” she said. “All I've done is coordinate getting these teams together.”
Do you know an everyday person doing something amazing during the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, The Bulletin wants to hear about it.
Please email your nominations to news@bendbulletin.com, with "unsung heroes" in the subject line. Include the name and phone number of the person you're nominating, plus a short description of what they are doing to help and a photo if you have one. The Bulletin will contact nominees for a short interview.
