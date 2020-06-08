Jason Villanueva, a community health worker for Mosaic Medical in Redmond, was nominated by readers as an unsung hero through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Villanueva started the Facebook group, Compañeros en Pandemia Oregon Central: Recursos y Ayuda (Pandemic Partners Central Oregon: Help and Resources) to connect Spanish-speaking people in Central Oregon with resources during the pandemic.
Through the online platform, Villanueva has connected people with food boxes, rental assistance and supplies for babies, including diapers and formula.
Villanueva said the idea started when he noticed most resources and information about the virus in Central Oregon were not being translated into Spanish. In addition, he noticed many of the Spanish-speaking people in the region are undocumented and do not qualify for the federal coronavirus aid.
Villanueva said it has been rewarding filling the needs for these families, many who are not comfortable asking for help due to their immigration status for fear of being deported.
“They are just in tears and just can’t believe that they received assistance,” Villanueva said. “It’s what astounds me the most, the total shock that they were able to get help.”
