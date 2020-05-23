Janet Llerandi Gonzalez, founder of Mecca Bend, an online directory assistance program for the Latino community in Central Oregon, was nominated by readers as an unsung hero during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Llerandi Gonzalez partnered with the community organization Embrace Bend to launch the Facebook group, Central Oregon Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group. The group has raised more than $75,000 for undocumented residents who do no quality for the federal coronavirus aid.
So far, the funds donated to the group have helped 44 families, Llerandi Gonzalez said.
“The response we have gotten has just been overwhelmingly amazing,” she said. “The community has really stepped up.”
But she knows there are thousands of undocumented people in the community who need financial help, so she is focused on continuing to help as many as she can through the mutual aid group.
“We know based on the number of applicants the need is still there to raise more funds,” she said.
