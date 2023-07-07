St. Charles (copy)
Buy Now

An entrance of St. Charles Bend seen here in 2020.

 Bulletin file

The union representing medical technicians has filed unfair labor charges against St. Charles Bend saying they deserve the same benefits the health system gave to non-union workers.

Starting Sunday, most of the hospital staff except the 150 members represented by the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, will receive pay for shift differentials, earned time off and access to a mental health program.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117,

sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.