The union representing medical technicians has filed unfair labor charges against St. Charles Bend saying they deserve the same benefits the health system gave to non-union workers.
Starting Sunday, most of the hospital staff except the 150 members represented by the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, will receive pay for shift differentials, earned time off and access to a mental health program.
The union representing the technicians has filed the unfair labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board because it feels the health system violated labor laws by requiring the union members to extend their contract until 2027 and drop all grievances and unfair labor charges.
“This comes amidst a mental health crisis for front-line health care workers like these techs, including an epidemic of health care worker suicide and mass exit from the health care field because of untenable conditions like those found at St. Charles (Health System),” said Shane Burley, union spokesman.
The health system said it had met with the labor union last week to talk about adjusting benefits, including providing mental health services through a Caregiver Assistance Program, said Alandra Johnson, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman.
“We are aware of the charge,” Johnson said. “We deny it has any merit and will be reaching out to the National Labor Relations Board to defend ourselves against the charge.”
The medical technicians are working under a labor contract hammered out in 2021 and which expires in April 2024. The contract was settled after a 10-day walkout.
Deidre Beaty, a St. Charles Bend respiratory therapist, said the health system’s stance on providing this mental health assistance to some but not all employees was disheartening given the past three years of the pandemic, where health care providers faced incredible odds and demands.
Beaty, a union steward, said that the health system often talks about being a family.
“It’s just not fair,” said Beaty. “I should get what everyone else is getting. I feel that what (the health system leadership is doing) is creating divisiveness. And it feels like retaliation for forming a union.”
The union says that no changes were required to the contract in March when the health system gave most employees a 5% raise and nurses received a $5-an-hour wage increase.
The health system employs about 4,400 people and is the largest employer in Central Oregon.
If the union members agreed to extend their contract until 2027 and drop all the unfair labor charges and grievances, then it would include the union members in the Caregiver Assistance Program, Burley said in a statement.
“I feel the administration doesn’t have any empathy for the caregivers,” Beaty said. “There’s a complete disconnect. To not give something like this to all, makes it seem like we’re not on the same team.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.