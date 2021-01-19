Shortages, fast-changing eligibility and a lack of clarity as to when and where people can go for their COVID-19 shot has led to confusion about the vaccination rollout.
After the state announced last week vaccinations would soon be available to K-12 educators, early child care providers and those 65 and older, Oregon officials learned of a federal shortage that forced them to change the guidelines.
To help, The Bulletin wanted to provide the most recent information available and resources to find out more regarding when and where COVID-19 vaccinations are available.
