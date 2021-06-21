The S-503 Fire on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation grew from roughly 4,300 to 6,200 acres Sunday night and was zero percent contained Monday morning, according to fire officials.
Firefighters arrived with engines and aerial support on Sunday and were able to hold the north side of the fire, which was the main area of concern as the fire spread northeast toward residences in the community of Pine Grove in Wasco County, according to a release from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
Evacuation notices were lowered Sunday for residents of Pine Grove from a Level 3 "go now" to a Level 2 "get ready."
Structures and infrastructure in Pine Grove, as well as on the Warm Springs reservation, remain at risk.
On Monday, fire crews prioritized holding the north end and establishing control along the northeast and southwest ends of the fire in order to keep it from spreading into Pine Grove or from closing U.S. Highway 26 and state Highway 216, which are both located a few miles from the fire.
As crews attempt to hold the north and west sides, the southern end remains totally uncontained, and it is not known how long it will take to contain it.
Temperatures in the area were expected to exceed 90 degrees with low humidity Monday, and winds were expected to be light but shifting. Javin Dimmick, a spokesperson for Warm Springs Natural Resources, said he was concerned about the high temperatures expected Monday and Tuesday.
Air quality throughout the state has been impacted by the Warm Springs and Klamath County fires. In Klamath County, the Cutoff Fire was 10% contained on Monday and had burned 1,150 acres.
