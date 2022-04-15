Following two years of declining enrollment — down more than 1,100 students from peak numbers in the 2019-2020 school year, when the pandemic struck — Bend-La Pine Schools had anticipated that “a large chunk” of those students would return in the 2021-2022 school year.
They didn’t.
The district expected 800 to 900 students would return, according to Brad Henry, the director of finance and operations for Bend-La Pine Schools.
“That didn’t happen,” Henry told the Bend-La Pine School Board on Wednesday, adding: “We did not adjust our staffing to that lower enrollment this year … Next year, we have to adjust to that level. We can’t afford — I wish we could — but we can’t afford to keep the staffing and the class sizes where they’re at today in our classrooms.”
Neither Henry nor other administrators throughout Central Oregon have been able to pinpoint what happened this school year, as projected student enrollment growth in multiple districts failed to materialize after two years of the pandemic. That makes it challenging for districts to plan how they will staff schools in the upcoming academic year.
Now, districts are trying to budget amid this uncertainty, taking a largely conservative approach and projecting minimal growth in their student populations.
“I think all districts are waiting with bated breath to see what happens over the summer,” Sisters School District Superintendent Curt Scholl said.
The shortage has been reported across the region and Oregon during the 2021-2022 school year.
Redmond School District saw roughly 240 fewer non-charter school students than previously predicted, more than half of which came at the kindergarten level, according to the district’s executive director of academic programs. The district reported 6,154 non-charter students enrolled in its schools this year.
In Jefferson County, the district saw roughly 100 fewer students, with just under 2,800 students showing up in October.
A district spokesperson described that drop as concerning given the challenges it places on the budget process, as state funds allocated to schools are based on enrollment numbers.
Yet officials in Central Oregon’s two largest districts — Bend-La Pine and Redmond — said that, in an effort to keep student learning as stable as possible during the pandemic, they chose not to downsize staffing to reflect that smaller student population.
As the districts move to correct the student-to-staff ratio over the next year, officials said they are not anticipating layoffs, but will instead lean on “natural attrition” that comes with things like staff retirements or resignations.
“I don’t expect us to need to cut any existing positions,” said Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steve Cook, who added that the district might choose to not refill positions that open up next year.
Some students who didn’t come back to school, according to administrators, have not provided districts with information about where they’ve gone, nor if they plan to come back.
Though it is difficult to say where most students have gone, administrators say some students are enrolling in online charter and private schooling. Other families may be keeping their kids out of school out of fear of illness, officials said.
But a large portion of these students appear to have opted for homeschooling this year, administrators say.
According to data provided by the High Desert Education Service District, the average number of students registering as being homeschooled has spiked in the past two years. In the five years prior to the pandemic, an average of 200 students registered with the ESD as being homeschooled each year. In the past two years, that number has more than tripled.
Leah Bibeau, finance director for Bend-La Pine Schools, said the pandemic’s effect on the district’s student body drives the need for the district to budget conservatively.
“We don’t want to overestimate the number of kids returning and being in the position of receiving money that we can’t pay back,” Bibeau said.
The district is projecting 17,552 students for 2022, up from 17,500 reported in 2021, according to a chart shown in the meeting Wednesday. Cook said in the meeting that the district has data projecting student enrollment to increase back to pre-pandemic levels over the next three years.
Already, some districts are seeing students trickle back into schools, particularly since pandemic rules have been lifted in schools statewide.
In Sisters, Scholl said the district reported 20 new elementary school students in the month of March alone. That’s a “significant” increase compared to other months, Scholl said.
Linda Seeberg, executive director of academic programs for Redmond School District, said the district is utilizing funds from the Student Success Act to support the smaller class sizes in district schools. Meanwhile, she also said, students are slowly beginning to return, particularly early learners.
“The good news is that that trend of students returning, we see it now, and we associate it with things changing,” Seeberg said. “We hope that that trend continues.”
(1) comment
Home schooling as the cause, LOL. Parents that could found schools that were willing to teach their kids, while the public teacher’s union advocated for an 18 month sabbatical. Families likely found the product to be of much higher quality and won’t be back.
