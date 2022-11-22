uya
Buy Now

Connor and Ira Steeves of Redmond stand before a Ukrainian flag. The couple is traveling to Ukraine to help a nonprofit organization that works with youths. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

A Redmond man and his new Ukrainian wife, who came to Central Oregon as a refugee from Russia’s invasion and war with Ukraine, will return to the war-torn country to assist as volunteers on a team moving food and supplies into formerly Russian occupied territory.

Ira Steeves, along with her sister, Kristina Sinohach, fled Ukraine with Connor Steeves, 23, in the spring. The group first left Ukraine by crossing into Poland, then flying to South America, and then to Mexico before crossing into the U.S. via the southern border in July. The sisters and Steeves settled in Redmond, where Steeves’ parents live, and on July 25, Ira and Connor Steeves got married.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.