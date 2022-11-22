A Redmond man and his new Ukrainian wife, who came to Central Oregon as a refugee from Russia’s invasion and war with Ukraine, will return to the war-torn country to assist as volunteers on a team moving food and supplies into formerly Russian occupied territory.
Ira Steeves, along with her sister, Kristina Sinohach, fled Ukraine with Connor Steeves, 23, in the spring. The group first left Ukraine by crossing into Poland, then flying to South America, and then to Mexico before crossing into the U.S. via the southern border in July. The sisters and Steeves settled in Redmond, where Steeves’ parents live, and on July 25, Ira and Connor Steeves got married.
Ira and Connor Steeves met in Ukraine while they were volunteering for the We’re Near team, a humanitarian organization that assists refugees, and soon after began dating. They both have travel arrangements to arrive back in Ukraine on Jan. 2 where they plan to teach English to Ukrainians fleeing the war, and to volunteer with a nonprofit missionary organization.
In the beginning of the trip, the couple will first visit Ira’s family in her home town of Chernivtsi, something Ira Steeves said she looks forward to without fear.
“I am not scared. I know there we will always have help and support that we will need, because there are still lots of my family and friends,” she said. “I was more nervous in the beginning, when I was just thinking about it, but now I am feeling peace about it.”
Now, the two are settled on their plans to enter Ukraine via the Romanian border, where Ira Steeves’ parent’s will pick them up. Once settled in the country, the couple will volunteer through the Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University, where they will plan and raise money to start an English language and leadership training program for students living in villages within the Kyiv region, Connor Steeves said.
As part of the initiative, the couple will also offer their own English language classes independent from the university, Steeves said.
The couple also plans to lend a hand working with a team of missionaries in the country under the auspices of the Youth with a Mission organization, a nonprofit interdenominational Christian training program that operates around the globe.
The couple will be working with James Hopkins, a missionary who runs the Youth With a Mission organization in Lutsk, and who has lived in Ukraine for 25 years. Hopkins, along with his wife, organizes aid programs for Ukrainians fleeing the war, offering food, clothing, shelter, and supplies.
Hopkins said he and his wife and two daughters, who decided to stay in Ukraine, were expecting Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade the country.
They were prepared, and had bought supplies and a generator, Hopkins said.
Hopkins said soon after the Russians invaded the country, people would come to his door with Molotov cocktails and plans to teach him and his family how to properly throw them at tanks, an experience he described as “surreal.”
At the moment, Hopkins’ crew is primarily delivering food to the eastern side of the country, in addition to some other supplies and medical gear, he said. Hopkins said the organization is also hosting thousands of refugees at a 22-room facility, feeding and clothing them, and eventually taking them to the border for their trip out of the country.
Teaching refugees English, as Ira and Connor Steeves plan to do while in the country, is an important skill for Ukrainians fleeing to other countries where they may not speak the language, Connor Steeves said. English gives refugees a better chance of being able to communicate abroad, providing more opportunities for employment.
While Hopkins and his crew do not teach English, he agreed that the skill is essential.
Hopkins added that the couple would be working with him as volunteers, and would most likely be based in Lutsk, the city in northwest Ukraine where Hopkins lives with his family, and where the organization he directs is stationed. With a team of between three and 12 volunteers, Hopkins said, the group would move into formerly Russian occupied areas, and other devastated regions, to deliver food and supplies, in addition to sharing information about Christianity, which Hopkins said gives many Ukrainians affected by the war hope.
Ira and Connor Steeves have a GoFundMe page to raise money to assist in Ukraine.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.