Jo Rae Perkins, a Republican from Albany who is running to unseat U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, will be in Bend on March 5 to speak at the Central Oregon Federated Republican Womens’ meeting.
The meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bend Golf Club.
Attendees will have a chance to meet Perkins, hear where she stands on a variety of state and national issues and ask her questions. The meeting is open to the public.
Oregon Republican Party National Committee Woman Chris Barreto will also speak at the meeting.
For more information about Perkins, visit Perkinsforussenate.vote.
