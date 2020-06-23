U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., will hold a live online town hall on Monday for residents of Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.
The virtual regional town hall begins at 11 a.m. and can be accessed through the Facebook page of the Town Hall Project. Video will also be available to people who don’t have a Facebook account.
Residents of Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties who would like to participate by asking Wyden a question can fill out a form.
The virtual town hall hosted by Town Hall Project is the sixth in a series of six regional town halls Wyden is holding for Oregonians throughout the state until in-person town halls can safely resume.
“While the virtual format this time with me joining from Washington DC differs, I expect the conversation will be just as robust,” Wyden said in a press release. “And I very much look forward to hearing from Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.”
