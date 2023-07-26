A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by three homeless residents against Bend officials seeking a delay of a homeless encampment cleanup on the city's northern edge.

In an opinion issued in U.S. District Court in Eugene Wednesday morning, Judge Ann Aiken found numerous reasons to deny a challenge from Myntora Aguilar, Michelle Hester, and Nicholas Schindler, who are homeless people with disabilities living in the Hunnell Road area, and Eric Garrity, local outreach provider with Bend Equity Project. 

