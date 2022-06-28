Out in the woods off China Hat Road south of Bend, more than 100 people are facing a deadline.
In the first days of June, the U.S. Forest Service issued citations to 110 homeless campers in the area. The notice tells homeless residents they need to leave by the end of the month for overstaying the Forest Service’s 14-day camping rule.
A campfire ban has also been instituted in the area as wildfire season approaches, according to Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesperson for the Forest Service.
The decision to issue the citations came after long term, consistent complaints from nearby homeowners, largely related to wildfire danger.
The citation comes with a $100 fine if people don’t move by the end of the month. But practically, the citations are largely unenforceable, Nelson-Dean said.
The Forest Service, unlike a city, has no power to independently remove people from public land without going through a federal magistrate.
Getting people to pay these $100 fines has historically not been a priority for these courts, Nelson-Dean said, which means they likely won’t be enforced.
With the deadline to leave fast approaching, it is unclear what kind of effect the citations will have. So far, some campers have chosen to leave, though the Forest Service could not provide an exact number. No one so far has paid the fine, Nelson-Dean said.
The enforcement action has drawn criticism from some Bend city councilors, and begged the question of at least one county commissioner: Why?
“Why would the Forest Service go to the effort to post removal camping warnings and then say they don’t have enough resources to enforce,” Commissioner Patti Adair wrote to Forest Service officials on June 21, according to records obtained by The Bulletin.
Nelson-Dean said patrols and enforcing its 14-day camping rule is not unusual, and happens every week. What made this month different was deploying six U.S. Forest Service law enforcement personnel instead of one or two to issue a large batch of notices at once.
“This patrol was a little bit different because we wanted them to know about the campfire ban going into effect,” Nelson-Dean said.
According to records obtained by The Bulletin, several residents who live near the forestland have written to the Deschutes County Commission in the past few months about their concerns with those camping. While a number of concerns are mentioned, the most prominent is fear of fire danger.
“If fire occurs during our arid drought-stricken summer months, it would most likely be disastrous for all concerned,” Pamela Thomas, a Bend resident, wrote to Adair in April.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office also has had to respond to more calls about fires in the area, Nelson-Dean said.
Records show out of all the commissioners Adair in particular advocating for change out near China Hat Road, including asking the Forest Service about the reality of an overnight camping ban or installing gates to the area.
“I have been receiving an email an hour the past two days. Our citizens are furious and frightened,” Adair wrote to Forest Service officials. “The China Hat situation is clearly OUT of CONTROL. Something must be done now. The 5th year of a drought is not a safe time to ignore the rules of camping in our forests.”
In an interview with The Bulletin, Adair said that she didn’t know the Forest Service’s plan to issue citations until they started happening, and that her opinion of the citations fell in between fully supporting them and condemning them.
She said she is concerned about fire danger from camps, but also noted the county is attempting to set up a place for safe, legal parking near Redmond on 8 acres of county property. If enough legal housing options can be developed, Adair said barring camping from the China Hat Road area could be a good idea.
“I’m trying to work on both sides,” Adair said.
In the past, when fire bans are issued, camping residents off China Hat Road have generally followed the restrictions, Nelson-Dean said.
When asked why the Forest Service would issue camping notices when historically campers in the area have followed fire bans, thus mitigating fire risk, Nelson-Dean said it was a matter of addressing public perception.
“There is still very much a perceived perception by the public that the homeless cause a lot of wildfires,” she said. “Some of what we are doing is responding to the public's concerns about what they perceive.”
Nelson-Dean said the Forest Service has tried to communicate with nearby homeowners about historical compliance with the fire ban, but residents have not found the answer “satisfactory.”
In a Bend City Council meeting earlier this month, Councilor Anthony Broadman said he was disappointed in the Forest Service’s effort to move people off the land with no alternative place to go.
Ultimately, Nelson-Dean said the Forest Service understands moving people is not a long-term solution, and that it will take the community coming together to develop more affordable housing options.
Nelson-Dean, in response to the criticism, said it feels like the city of Bend is getting away with pointing fingers at others without being asked about their own homeless sweeps that have occurred on Second Street and Emerson Avenue in the last two years.
The Forest Service has heard at least a portion of those camping near China Hat Road came after sweeps that happened within city limits, she said.
“Where were those city councilors when the city of Bend was doing those same actions?” she said.
Broadman said the issue of homelessness is regionwide, and illustrates the importance of the city and county’s effort to launch a joint homeless office.
“I am not surprised that the federal government is passing the buck. This is what governments in this region have been doing,” Broadman told The Bulletin. “It is why we absolutely need the collaborative office.”
(1) comment
Patti Adair is the only local official who talks the talk and walks the walk ! She is always helping . The rest of them just pretend to care !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.