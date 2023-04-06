The academic, social and emotional success of military veterans enrolled at Central Oregon Community College will be the focus of the new Center for Excellence for Veteran Student Success, funded by a nearly $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
The new center will have a particular focus on students who are at risk of failing their classes, said a press release from U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Tuesday announcing the grant. Staff at COCC who are either veterans themselves or have experience working with veterans and community programs that help them will staff the center. The center will also rely on student veterans supporting their peers.
A Veterans Affairs grant in January 2022 allowed the college to both launch a pilot veterans program and hire a coordinator, Bonnie Jordan. The program also received support from COCC. Upon realizing it needed more money to expand services, the college applied for the grant.
Last year, the college had 473 students who were military affiliated, meaning they were serving or had served in the armed forces. Jordan said those students make up approximately 9% of the student population.
The veterans program assists veterans with transitioning away from the military and toward a community college education, helping with housing, relocating, health benefits and dealing with loss of the military community.
“Some of them separate from the military and are immediately, within days, starting at COCC. So if you can imagine your health benefits changing, your health providers changing, your housing, your community, all that changing at one time, it’s a big deal,” said Jordan.
Since the program was so small at the start, Jordan looked to see how it could be most impactful. In August, the veterans program was part of a University of Michigan peer advising program, which allowed current veteran students to help incoming students.
The Department of Education grant will be given out over three years, as the college provided a three-year plan for its use when applying, said Andrew Davis, director of student campus life.
The intention is to expand the college’s current Robert D. Maxwell Veterans Center into the new center, said Davis. The new center will have multiple purposes, and will be referred to as a resource center, so student veterans know where to go if they need help, Jordan said.
The program will be able to expand its space, including new confidential spaces, study spaces, and areas for large groups to meet all together, in person or virtually.
Jordan also hopes that the grant will help with further outreach to veterans attending the COCC campuses in
Redmond, Madras and Prineville.
The grant will allow an increase in staffing for the veterans program, including giving more hours to Jordan, who is currently part time.
Jordan plans to continue the veterans events the college currently runs, and also plans to increase community partnerships. These include, among others, support groups for student veterans and receiving help with figuring out benefits upon transitioning out of the military.
There is also earmarked funding for graduation events specifically for student veterans, said Davis.
“This will allow us to serve more students effectively. I think it’ll allow us to really help our student veterans build a strong sense of community and have the space where they can come together,” said Davis.
Editor's note: This article has been corrected. The original version misstated the sources of the grant and the press release about it. The Bulletin regrets the error.
Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
