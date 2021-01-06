The mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, breaking into Congressional offices and forcing law enforcement officers to draw their weapons, prompted visceral reactions in Central Oregon.
"Our president is fanning the flames for these people to act violently," Bend City Councilor-Elect Melanie Kebler told The Bulletin Wednesday afternoon. "I'm astounded that this is happening in our nation, that we have this many people who are willing to upset and deny our democratic institution. It needs to stop."
The unprecedented actions prompted a lockdown at the U.S. Capitol as supporters of President Donald Trump and police clashed. Both chambers of Congress went into recess in the middle of the electoral certification process.
Kebler urged local residents to find common ground.
"The people have spoken in this country...and we have got to move forward," she said.
Fellow Bend City Councilor-Elect Anthony Broadman agreed, and said the fault of Wednesday's violence sits squarely on Trump and newly elected U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, for enabling sedition.
"It's cause and effect and today's blood and the damage to our republic are on the hands of these dead-enders," Broadman said.
Broadman doesn't believe the chaos in Washington will taint the swearing in of four Bend City Councilors Wednesday night, including himself.
"I think it draws a very stark contrast between those kinds of politics, which don't put the interest of Americans at the top priority, and what we are doing at the city council level, which is to ensure Bend is a great place to live," he told The Bulletin.
Bend City Councilor-Elect Rita Schenkelberg, who identifies as a queer person of color, said she was thinking of marginalized Americans who are feeling scared by what was happening at the Capitol.
She said Wednesday's events made her more passionate about standing up for people, but she also expressed fear about becoming a politician during this chaotic time.
"How do you do your job (as an elected official) if the whole time you are looking over your shoulder because you are scared people are going to storm the room?" Schenkelberg told The Bulletin.
Bend City Councilor-Elect Megan Perkins called the mob at the Capitol "terrorists."
"This is a really hard day to be an American and watch something like this happen," she told The Bulletin.
Bend Mayor Sally Russell told The Bulletin Wednesday afternoon that city staff were considering changing plans for the swearing-in ceremony for new Bend City Councilors that evening. It could go virtual, or be moved to a different date, she said.
"The most important thing is to keep our community safe and our local leaders safe," Russell told The Bulletin.
In Redmond, police prepared for a right-wing rally this afternoon at Centennial Park outside City Hall, according to Sgt. Jesse Petersen. As of 12:30 p.m. no protest had materialized, he said.
Redmond Mayor George Endicott said Wednesday he wasn't worried about unrest in his city.
"The few demonstrations we’ve had (recently) have been peaceful," he told The Bulletin.
Endicott believes the mob at the U.S. Capitol could be a symptom of a chaotic past year. COVID-19, an economic depression and political upheaval has everyone on edge, he said.
“It’s like the perfect storm," Endicott said. "Everyone’s frustrated with one or more of the different incidents going on.”
Representatives from Bend Police Department and Deschutes County Sheriff's Office had not responded to requests for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.
In Hollinshead Park in northeast Bend, Jay Waldron — who described himself as a centrist politically — also blamed Trump for the violent protest.
“Trump incited it and there should be consequences," Waldron, 75, told The Bulletin.
Bend resident Francesca Blyth, 29, called the Trump supporters' storming of the U.S. Capitol "domestic terrorism."
“It’s scary ... and disappointing, in terms of violence," she told The Bulletin Wednesday at Hollinshead Park. “(I) wish the county was more aligned and willing to meet in the middle.”
Sue Bastian, retired Tumalo resident and longtime progressive activist, was doing errands Wednesday in downtown Bend, where she plans a solo protest Thursday in response to the violence at the nation’s capital.
“I'll be out here tomorrow with my sign that says, ‘Racism, Violence, Hate and Fear,’” Bastian said. “That’s what these people are all about.”
Bastian has attended protests all over the world, including in Washington, D.C., which never escalated to the chaos on Wednesday, she said.
“We caused no problems,” she said. “None whatsoever.”
Bulletin staffers Garrett Andrews, Jackson Hogan, Brian Rathbone, Kyle Spurr and Brenna Visser contributed to this report.
