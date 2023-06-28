Two separate Trumpeter swan couples, one at the Sunriver Nature Center and one at the Pronghorn Golf Club, now have cygnets, marking a productive year for the species.

Over the weekend, Gus and Val, the swan couple at the nature center, had three of five eggs hatch and are now busy raising their newborns. The swans at the golf club, Olivia Newton Swan and Swan Travolta, had all four of their eggs hatch over the weekend, said Hayley Child, a spokesperson for the Juniper Preserve resort 30 minutes northeast of downtown Bend, which houses the golf club.

