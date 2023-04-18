The calendar and clock acted as legislative guillotine in the dark and shuttered Oregon Capitol in the first minute of April 5.
At 12:01 a.m. the minute hand of the clock lopped off two-thirds of the nearly 3,000 measures introduced by the Oregon Legislature in 2023.
In Salem, it was the passing of the "First Chamber Deadline," requiring most bills to have committee action in the chamber where they were introduced or die.
The exact numbers were still being tallied on Monday, but the amount of legislation sent to the statutory slaughterhouse was huge.
Under deadlines imposed by legislators on themselves, bills had to either be sent to the floor of the chamber where they started or sent to one of the "safe harbor" committees exempt from the tyranny of the calendar. That includes the 11 joint Senate-House committees and each chamber's Rules and Revenue committees.
Those left behind died with the clocks' minute hand sweeping at 12:01 a.m. April 5 were dead for 2023.
Long committee meetings and epic floor sessions spanned the final days before the deadline. It was a bipartisan baptism in boredom for the many freshman lawmakers who came to Salem for the first time this year.
"We simply let politics and shenanigans get in the way," said Rep. Lucetta Elmer, R-McMinnville. "It's ludicrous. It's asinine and I am weary."
Partisanship and professions key winners and losers
When lawmakers returned to the Capitol the morning of April 5, less than 2,000 bills remained — a third of what had officially existed the day before.
Bills introduced with fanfare in January had fallen away, often without even a whimper. Lawmakers are often loathe to call attention to their efforts that stalled or sank.
With Democrats holding majorities in the House and Senate, bills introduced by Republicans without clear bipartisan support were largely doomed to the recycle bin.
But legislation without clear partisan splits ended up on the spike as well. A bill to restore recreational liability waivers pitted Oregon's lucrative activity industry against trial lawyers who wanted to retain the ability of clients to sue. The bill had a hearing, but was never scheduled for the needed "work session" by Senate Judiciary Committee chair Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene.
Sen. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, introduced the latest incarnation of "Ezra's Law" to increase minimum sentences for those convicted of severely beating children. It never received a hearing and lacked Democratic co-sponsors that have helped similar bills become law.
Liberal issues such as a $ 1,000-per-month guaranteed minimum income authored by Sen. WInsvey Campos, D-Aloha, died at the deadline.
Ditto for a conservative bill by Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Salem, that allowed out-of-state concealed carry permits to be legal while visiting Oregon.
Legislation to increase minimum prison time for violent sex offenders backed by Senate Majority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, never got a vote in the Senate.
After three 9-year-old children and three adults were killed in a mass shooting at a school in Nashville, House Republicans sought to resurrect a stalled "School Safety Package" calling for campus guards, metal detectors at some schools, and renovations to limit the number of entry and exit points of classrooms and other buildings.
“Yesterday’s tragedy is a parent’s worst nightmare," House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville said.
Democratic leaders narrowly but successfully fended off the bills with only Republican sponsors, saying they were an attempt to divert attention from upcoming gun control bills.
Desperate measures and new deadlines
As the April 4 deadline approached, key policy committees such as House Judiciary and Senate Education were clogged with a backlog of bills whose sponsors hoped to get them into a safe harbor committee.
"Everyone is scrambling to keep their bills alive," said Rep. David Gomberg, D-Central Coast wrote in an email to constituents. "This has made for a hectic week for both legislators and staff."
In counterpoint to the thousand or so bills that died, just 24 have made it to the desk of Gov. Tina Kotek to be signed into law. Just past the halfway point of the 160-day session, 24 bills have made it to Kotek's desk. They include big packages on homeless and housing programs and aid for the state's semiconductor industry.
The Legislature will focus more time on the state budget in the weeks ahead. Pending legislation is of the variety that creates sharp partisan splits: abortion access, gun control, rent control, and transgender healthcare rights.
The next key deadline is May 19, when action is required on bills in their second chamber. After that, it's the money machinations in the final budget. Legislators, unlike their counterparts in Congress, do not have the option of running a deficit. The Oregon constitution requires a balanced budget.
Leaders of the Democratic majority have circled June 15 as a "target" day to end the session, though the Oregon Constitution says the Legislature can meet until June 25, when it must adjourn for the year.
Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Clackamas, underlined how clashing and compromising are part of the work of being lawmakers.
“This is the place where we do the messy work,” Bynum said in a recent speech on the floor. “It’s not a popularity contest. It’s a place where we make tough decisions. It’s a place where we plan for Oregon’s future.”
