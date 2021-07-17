Two fires in Bend damaged homes Friday, one in a downtown neighborhood and the other on the east side of the city.
Bend Fire & Rescue responded shortly after noon to a fire on NW Florida Avenue and NW Bond Street downtown, where a large plume of black smoke was visible across Bend.
Fire crews arrived to find two homes on fire as well as two trees, a fence and an adjacent RV. Crews quickly controlled the fire and kept it from reaching nearby trees and overhead utility lines.
The two homes were severely damaged and a third home and RV had minor damage. The total loss is estimated at $900,000.
Crews determined the fire started on the outside deck at a home at 699 NW Florida Avenue and spread to the siding and into the attic space. The fire also spread to the exterior siding and attic of the adjacent home at 238 NW Bond St., according to the fire department.
An exact cause could not be determined, but it was found to be accidental.
At the time of the call downtown, Bend Fire & Rescue had just extinguished a structure fire that damaged a two-story, single family home on NE Shirley Court.
The fire was caused by a lighter that contacted curtains in a bedroom, according to the fire department. The estimated damage totaled $30,000.
