Two separate Trumpeter swan couples, one at the Sunriver Nature Center and one at the Pronghorn Golf Club, now have cygnets, marking a productive year for the species.
Over the weekend, Gus and Val, the swan couple at the nature center, had three of five eggs hatch and are now busy raising their newborns. The swans at the golf club, Olivia Newton Swan and Swan Travolta, had all four of their eggs hatch over the weekend, said Hayley Child, a spokesperson for the Juniper Preserve resort 30 minutes northeast of downtown Bend, which houses the golf club.
Back over by the banks of Aspen Lake in Sunriver, Gus and Valentina, whose two cygnets from last year have been relocated to a waterfowl habitat at a zoo in Pocatello, Idaho, can now focus on their new cygnets, said Kelli Neumann, program director at the nature center.
“They are in a big three-lake preserve out there in Idaho, and it is all fenced in, and they are joined by many other of the Trumpeter Swan Society breeding projects from all over the United States,” Neumann said. “They are going to have a little swan flock there, and they will learn some new swan skills and they will probably be released next year.”
Trumpeter swans were at near-extinction at the turn of the 20th century, when none were found in Oregon due to over hunting. The population has since slowly recovered.
Babies vulnerable to predators
At the moment, the newborn cygnets are in a vulnerable state and are in danger of predators, Neumann said. Fortunately, their parents are keeping them close until they are big enough to fend for themselves.
“They (Gus and Val) are looking out for predators. The babies are staying close to the parents, they are really tight up against the parents so nothing can pluck them off, because they are so small right now,” Neumann said, cupping her hands to demonstrate the birds’ size. “It is amazing to think that at some point they are going to be the heaviest flying bird in the world.”
Neumann said some common predators that pose a threat to the cygnets include raccoons, snakes, predatory birds, skunks, certain types of fish and otters.
As Neumann spoke, a troop of otters gilded through the water toward a mother duck and her ducklings, a sign that the world is a dangerous place for young waterfowl. As the drama unfolded on the water, hawks and cliff swallows darted around overhead.
Back at swan island, Val trotted around with cygnets in tow while Gus patrolled only feet away.
“At this point, they are working as a pair in concert to protect these little ones,” Neumann said.
Swan parenting includes digging up bugs
Neumann said Gus and Val will keep their young close to the nest and tucked up under their wings at night for the first couple of weeks. The waterfowl habitat at the nature center is rich with food for the newborns, such as small bugs and clusters of floating duckweed, Neumann said.
“In the mornings they will go down to the lake and they will start feeding. And Gus will stomp his feet in the water, and he is mixing up the silt and that is where all the little bugs live. So, they are teaching their young how to forage and to feed. And they will take them on little swimming forays and show them what is edible and what is not, and exercise their bodies as they are growing,” Neumann said. "Then they will come back to the island, and they will dry off and preen. Preening is very important behavior for waterfowl so that is something else the young are learning.”
Gary Ivey, a past president of the Trumpeter Swan Society, said the news of the two successful clutches is a good sign for the species. Ivey said this year is the first time Olivia Newton Swan and Swan Travolta have nested together, and the second time for Gus and Val. While this year was a good one, he said, the record for most cygnets in a season was 10 cygnets in one season.
"This is good...hopefully they will have bigger broods in the future, but I am happy with what we have. Very happy," Ivey said. "The Trumpeter Swan Society is very happy to have these birds out there, and it has been a good year," Ivey said."
