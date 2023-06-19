Four children escaped a house fire Sunday in Prineville that killed their pet guinea pig and turtle.
The single-family house on NW Brookfield Court was home to a mother and her five children. According to Crook County Fire and Rescue Division Chief Russell Deboodt, the mother was not at the home at the time.
Firefighters arrived at the two-story home at 3:47 p.m. to find fire had crept inside the first and second floors after starting on the exterior. Crews contained the exterior fire before they entered and extinguished the internal fire.
Once the flames were out, they performed a search and found the pets. The children were uninjured.
The cause of the fire was undetermined, and the family was connected to the American Red Cross for assistance.
When doing educational trainings in schools for children, Deboodt emphasizes three things: "Know your address, have working smoke alarms and have a meeting place." Deboodt said.
Brie Haro is a new reporter for The Bulletin through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She was the former Editor-in-Chief for The Beacon, University of Portland's student run newspaper, before graduating in May 2023. She is new to Bend and is excited to see what the community is up to this summer.
