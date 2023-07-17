SAR

Search and rescue volunteers use a wheeled litter to evacuate an injured cyclist on Saturday. 

 Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

Two people required Deschutes County Search and Rescue's help during a mountain biking race in the Cascade Mountains on Saturday.

Paramedics took one cyclist to St. Charles Bend after he crashed and reportedly injured his knee. Another experienced heat exhaustion was given IV fluids and then recovered enough to walk out on his own, according to a press release from Deschutes County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Wall.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.