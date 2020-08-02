Two people died when the minivan they were in was hit by a commercial vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and O'Neil Highway north of Redmond on Saturday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
Robert Gregg, 53, of Madras and Antonia Romero, 46, also of Madras, died at the scene.
Gregg was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey and had just entered Highway 97 when a commercial vehicle traveling south on the highway struck the minivan about 1:22 p.m., state police said in a press release. The commercial vehicle was being driven by Alfonso Lopez, 56, of Colton, California. Lopez was not injured in the collision.
