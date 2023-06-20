head on crash

Two people were hospitalized after a head-on car crash on Huntington Road in La Pine on Monday. One of the drivers, whose identity was not released, was reportedly driving south and crossed into the opposite lane. The other driver, who was heading north, tried to avoid the car but crashed head-on.

 Deschutes County Sheriff's Office/Submitted photo

Two people were hospitalized after a head-on car crash in La Pine on Monday.

One of the drivers, Mitchell Travis Charriere, 33, of La Pine, faces charges of third-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Wall said in a Tuesday news release. The other driver, Jacob Camren Dozier, 34, of La Pine, suffered minor injuries.

