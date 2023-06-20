Two people were hospitalized after a head-on car crash on Huntington Road in La Pine on Monday. One of the drivers, whose identity was not released, was reportedly driving south and crossed into the opposite lane. The other driver, who was heading north, tried to avoid the car but crashed head-on.
One of the drivers, Mitchell Travis Charriere, 33, of La Pine, faces charges of third-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Wall said in a Tuesday news release. The other driver, Jacob Camren Dozier, 34, of La Pine, suffered minor injuries.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on Huntington Road south of Riverview Drive just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Wall said.
Charriere was reportedly driving south in a silver 2018 Subaru hatchback on Huntington Road and then crossed into the opposite lane. Dozier, who was heading north, tried to avoid the car but crashed head-on, Wall said.
Deputies believe Charriere crossed into the other lane because he was inebriated, Wall said.
Deputies arrived and provided emergency medical care to Charriere, who was trapped inside the car. People who heard the crash were already there trying to help him, Wall said.
Emergency medical personnel from La Pine Rural Fire Protection District arrived and freed Charriere. He was taken to St. Charles Bend by helicopter. Dozier suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by a resident.
Charriere remained in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon. Wall said he believed he was still alive.
