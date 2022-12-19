Two people are facing charges of driving under the influence after a woman reportedly rear-ended a Bend Police Department vehicle on Saturday.
Bend police stopped Christian Diebold, 26, at around 11 p.m. on Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to a press release. After Diebold parked his gray minivan in the intersection of NW Wall Street and Lafayette Avenue, police took him to the Deschutes County jail.
Police called for Diebold’s vehicle to be towed because it was left in the middle of the road. With hazard lights flashing, a Bend police officer parked behind the vehicle and just east of the intersection while waiting for the tow company to arrive. The officer remained in the car.
Roughly thirty minutes after the police stopped Diebold, Bridgette Lynn Shoemaker, 25, was driving west on NW Lafayette Avenue when she reportedly rear ended the police vehicle, propelling it into Diebold’s minivan.
The officer was not injured and the police car is driveable, the press release said.
Police took Shoemaker into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. Authorities took her first to St. Charles Bend and then to the county jail. Her car was impounded and towed.
