Two people are facing charges of driving under the influence after a woman reportedly rear-ended a Bend Police Department vehicle on Saturday.

Bend police stopped Christian Diebold, 26, at around 11 p.m. on Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to a press release. After Diebold parked his gray minivan in the intersection of NW Wall Street and Lafayette Avenue, police took him to the Deschutes County jail.

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

