Bend Police officers are investigating a crash Wednesday night in the Pizza Hut parking lot that left two pedestrians injured, one of them critically.
Officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. to the report of a crash and found a 20-year-old woman trapped underneath a silver 2007 Toyota Camry, said Sgt. Joe Pacheco in a news release.
Officers removed the women and Bend Fire & Rescue paramedics transported her to St. Charles Bend in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The woman’s name is being withheld until family notifications are complete, Pacheco said.
Paul Lauer, 40, of Bend, was also struck by the Toyota and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Pacheco said. Lauer helped officers remove the 20-year-old woman from underneath the Toyota.
The driver of the Toyota, Jeremy Oprish, 26, of Bend, is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. No arrests have been made.
Impaired driving does not appear to be a factor in this crash, Pacheco said. This investigation is ongoing.
