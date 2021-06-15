Two pedestrian crashes within one week in Bend have left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries.
Bend Police Department identified the victims Tuesday in both crashes, which occurred Monday and June 7.
Derek Reed, 23, of Bend, was killed June 7 when he was struck by two vehicles in the northbound lane of NE Third Street at Mervin Samples Road.
Mason Briley, an 18-year-old Bend resident, is being treated at St. Charles Bend with serious injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck on the Bend Parkway at Pinebrook Boulevard late Monday.
The two drivers who struck Reed were not cited. Police are still determining charges for the driver of the truck that struck Briley, but said alcohol and drug impairment are not factors.
Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey said both cases remain under investigation. The police department is concerned about these incidents and wants to remind both drivers and pedestrians to stay safe on the roads, McConkey said.
Roads are busier than normal as Bend draws visitors for the summer months, McConkey said. And all those drivers need to keep their eyes on the road and avoid any distractions such as cell phones, she said.
“I’m not saying in these cases people were distracted, but in general everybody needs to be paying attention to the roadway and only the roadway while they are driving,” McConkey said.
For pedestrians, McConkey said, it is important to stay in the crosswalks and be especially careful in the evening. Pedestrians need to wear clothing at night that is light or brightly colored or reflective to be easily seen by drivers, she said.
“I would caution pedestrians to wear contrasting clothes,” McConkey said. “Nothing dark that is going to blend into the night.”
Bend Police responded to the June 7 crash at about 9:22 p.m. Officers discovered that Reed was in the northbound lane of NE Third Street at Mervin Samples Road near the Bethlehem Inn before being struck by two vehicles back-to-back.
Stacey Nicholson, a 19-year-old Bend resident who was driving a green 2001 Honda Civic, was traveling northbound on Third Street and did not see Reed in the road when she struck him.
The second vehicle, a 2004 Coachman motorhome driven by 39-year-old Bend resident Cory Holcomb, was traveling northbound behind Nicolson and also struck Reed.
Reed was pronounced dead at the scene. Nicholson and Holcomb stayed on scene and were cooperative with the investigation, according to police.
The pedestrian crash Monday occurred at 4:27 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Bend Parkway at Pinebrook Boulevard at the south end of Bend.
Officers responded to the scene and found Briley lying in the road, near a crosswalk at the intersection of the Parkway and Pinebrook Boulevard.
Several people in the area had stopped to help Briley and provide aid until Bend Fire & Rescue arrived and transported him to the hospital.
Briley was struck by a white 2001 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Lloyd Thomas, a 77-year-old Hood River resident.
Thomas was traveling northbound on the Bend Parkway. He and his passenger were not injured during the crash. Thomas was cooperative with this investigation, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.