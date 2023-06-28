Two orphaned badger cubs are for the first time under the care of Think Wild Central Oregon, a nonprofit animal rehabilitation center.
Badgers, which are related to otters and wolverines, are a vital large predator in the landscape of Central and Eastern Oregon, which can make caring for them difficult due to their aggressive behavior, according to the wildlife center.
“They are definitely a very rare species to get into wildlife rehabilitation at all,” said Sally Compton, executive director of Think Wild.
On Friday, the cubs will receive their last vaccinations before being released in either late July or early August.
The center doesn’t name the animals to keep a distance between human care and their natural instincts. Instead they refer to the badgers as female and male.
“I think they are pretty spunky, which is exactly how we want the badgers to be,” Compton said. “So that makes us optimistic for their release.”
How were they found?The cubs, one female and one male, were found around a month apart from one another. The female was taken in on April 11 and had been abandoned by its mother along with one of its siblings, which died. .
According to Laura Acevedo, the center’s veterinarian, the female was found when she was around 5-weeks-old and in good health.
Once the female was in the center, the staff quickly realized that she had a playful side to her after putting fake badgers in her enclosure.
“She would carry them around and play, and was almost like a puppy with them,” said Pauline Hice, director of rehabilitation for Think Wild.
A few weeks later, on May 8, a 1-week old male badger was taken in by Wildlife Images, a wildlife hospital in Grants Pass. It had been found near its dead mother on the side of the road near Klamath Falls. The mom had been hit by a car.
After the two centers coordinated together, Wildlife Images was able to relocate the male to an enclosure next to the female at Think Wild.
“It was definitely strange that it happened,” Hice said. “It’s definitely sad circumstances with the male. However, it was the best case scenario because it’s fantastic to be able to raise badgers together.”
What to do if you encounter an injured or abandoned animal
Hice said that when encountering a wild animal, the first step should be contacting the nearest rehabilitation center. Never engage or touch the animal until advised otherwise.
The rehabilitation centers will offer advice and can handle almost every situation, said Hice. They will also help discern whether or not action needs to be taken.
“Taking a badger cub (or any animal) when it doesn’t need to be taken could be detrimental to its survival,” Hice said. “The mom may not take it back, and you might be orphaning that animal unintentionally.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.